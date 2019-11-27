7 Russians in Grave Condition After Bus Collides With Truck in Dominican Republic -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Seven of the Russian tourists injured in the road accident in the Dominican Republic that occurred when a bus collided with a truck are in grave condition, the Dominican Listin Diario reports.

The Punta Cana branch of the Russian embassy in the Dominican Republic confirmed to Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday that a bus carrying Russian tourists to the airport got into an accident on Tuesday. According to an embassy spokesperson, there are no deaths among the Russians, but "several" people were taken to the hospital with injuries of various degrees.

The Listin Diario reported on Tuesday afternoon that a total of 17 Russians were injured in the bus accident, seven of them are in serious condition. The injured have been taken to a hospital in the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province.