UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Soldiers Killed In Missile Attack In Yemen's Marib

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:11 PM

7 soldiers killed in missile attack in Yemen's Marib

Seven Yemeni soldiers were killed in a missile attack Wednesday in the central province of Marib held by the Saudi-led coalition, a medic and military official said

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven Yemeni soldiers were killed in a missile attack Wednesday in the central province of Marib held by the Saudi-led coalition, a medic and military official said.

The strike on a Marib military base came after six people, among them four civilians, were killed in an attack last week on another base in the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha.

The uptick in violence follows weeks of relative calm in the war between the internationally-recognised government -- backed by the coalition -- and Iran-aligned Huthi rebels.

A military official, on condition of anonymity, said the Huthis carried out Wednesday's attack.

Seven soldiers, including two senior officers, were killed and 12 others injured, he told AFP, in a casualty toll confirmed by a medic at Marib hospital.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed since Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the conflict to back the government against the rebels in 2015.

The conflict, which the United Nations says has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis, has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

In a glimmer of hope for ending the fighting, a Saudi official said last week that Riyadh now has an "open channel" with the Huthis.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World United Nations Riyadh Saudi Marib Saudi Arabia 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

5 minutes ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

28 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

43 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

1 hour ago

Punjab forest dept plantation data invalid: Zartaj ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.