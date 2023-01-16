UrduPoint.com

7 UAVs Shot Down Off Coast Of Russia's Sevastopol Over Past 24 Hours - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A total of seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have already been taken down at sea off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea in the past 24 hours, facilities in the city have not been damaged, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.

"In total, as of this hour, the air defense forces and our Black Sea Fleet have already shot down seven UAVs at sea. No facilities in the city or in the surrounding water area were affected. I emphasize ” all the drones were shot down at sea," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

The governor stressed that all reports from the Ukrainian side about panic and explosions in the city are fakes, and the Russian military is fully controlling the situation.

