UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Years On, More Than 100 Chibok Girls Still Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:36 PM

7 years on, more than 100 Chibok girls still missing

Seven years after hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists in Chibok, northeast Nigeria, more than 100 are still missing, Amnesty International said Wednesday

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Seven years after hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists in Chibok, northeast Nigeria, more than 100 are still missing, Amnesty International said Wednesday.

Several more mass kidnappings of schoolchildren have occurred in northern Nigeria since Chibok, resulting in hundreds of schools being shut in a region where the literacy rate and school enrolment are already very low.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram gunmen seized 276 girls aged between 12 and 17 from the Government Girls Secondary School in the remote town of Chibok in Borno state.

"Although most escaped or were later released, more than 100 girls remain in captivity," Amnesty International said in a statement.

There have been at least five mass abductions of schoolchildren in northern Nigeria since December, and the threat of further attacks has led to the closure of about 600 schools in the region, the rights groups added.

"Whatever authorities are doing to tame this tide, it is not working," said Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

Following school shutdowns, many girls have been married off.

One 16-year-old schoolgirl told Amnesty: "Since many of my friends were kidnapped in school, my parents decided to give me out in marriage for my own safety." The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates that about 10.5 million children between the ages of five and 14 are out of school in Nigeria.

"The Nigerian authorities' failure to protect schoolchildren from recent attacks clearly shows that no lessons have been learned from the Chibok tragedy," Ojigho said.

"The Nigerian authorities risk a lost generation."

Related Topics

United Nations Amnesty International Marriage Married Tame Nigeria April December From Government Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil's Oil Supply Recovery Might Be Hampered by ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian FM, UN chief discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan grants special permission for Sikh, ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey imposes partial closure amid surge in COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Not Planning Talks in Light of Zelen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.