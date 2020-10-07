UrduPoint.com
70 Countries Support China At UN General Assembly Regarding HK, Xinjiang: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

BEIJING, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :China has received support from about 70 counties including Pakistan on its stance and policies on Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related issues at the Third Committee of the 75th UN General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Pakistan made a joint statement on issues related to Hong Kong on behalf of 55 countries, and Cuba made a joint statement on issues related to Xinjiang on behalf of 45 countries, supporting China's position and measures, she said in a statement issued here.

"These countries believe that China's enactment and implementation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region National Security Law is conducive to the stability and long-term development of "One Country, Two Systems" and is conducive to maintaining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and noted that the legal rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents can also be better protected in a safe environment.

Hua said these countries appreciate that China's Xinjiang has taken a series of measures in accordance with the law to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism and protect the human rights of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

These countries emphasize that non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states is an important principle of the UN Charter, and they firmly oppose the politicization of human rights issues and double standards, and they oppose unwarranted accusations and unreasonable interference in China, she added.

The spokesperson said that these calls for justice once again show that justice is in the hearts of the people. The attempts of a few Western countries to discredit China through Hong Kong-related and Xinjiang-related issues have once again failed. China has repeatedly stated its position on Hong Kong-related and Xinjiang-related issues.

Hua emphasized that issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are by no means human rights issues that some forces are clamoring for, and should not be politicized.

The spokesperson said that the call for justice in support of China shows that the attempt of a few Western countries to discredit China on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang has failed once again.

She noted that the 70 countries emphasized that non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states is an important principle of the UN Charter.

"Refugee crises, racism, extremism and ethnic minority problems have been lingering, and vicious incidents against Jews, Muslims and African descendants have occurred frequently in some western countries. Are they qualified to say anything about the human rights of others," she added.

Hua said that China will never accept these 'lecturers on human rights' and opposes their double standards.

The spokesperson said that China is ready to work with all parties to carry out constructive dialogue and cooperation based on the principle of equality and mutual respect and jointly promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause.

