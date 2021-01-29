UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:26 PM

70 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Seventy COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Seventy COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday.

There were 1,802 confirmed cases still being treated, including 99 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,378 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 82,940 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.

Related Topics

China Died From

Recent Stories

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU r ..

39 seconds ago

Constable held for taking bribe in sargodha

40 seconds ago

Sehat Plus Card to benefit 40mn in southern distri ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

44 seconds ago

Europe awaits AstraZeneca approval as virus varian ..

9 minutes ago

Winter vacations in Malakand, upper areas extended ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.