70 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(@FahadShabbir)

Seventy COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Seventy COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday.

There were 1,802 confirmed cases still being treated, including 99 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,378 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 82,940 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.