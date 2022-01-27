UrduPoint.com

70 Dead From Tropical Storm Ana In Southern Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 04:42 PM

70 dead from Tropical Storm Ana in southern Africa

The death toll from a storm that struck three southern African countries rose to 70 on Thursday as emergency teams battled to repair damaged infrastructure and help tens of thousands of victims

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The death toll from a storm that struck three southern African countries rose to 70 on Thursday as emergency teams battled to repair damaged infrastructure and help tens of thousands of victims.

Packing torrential rains, Tropical Storm Ana made landfall Monday in Madagascar before ploughing into Mozambique and Malawi.

Rescue workers and authorities across the three countries were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Madagascar has reported 41 dead, with 18 others killed in Mozambique and 11 in Malawi.

Remnants of the storm have passed over Zimbabwe, but no deaths have been reported there.

In the three hardest-hit countries, tens of thousands of homes were damaged. Some collapsed under the heavy rain, trapping victims in the rubble.

Bridges were washed away by swollen rivers, while livestock drowned and submerged fields, destroying the livelihoods of rural families.

In Madagascar, 110,000 had to flee their homes. In the capital Antananarivo, schools and gyms were turned into emergency shelters.

"We only brought our most important possessions," Berthine Razafiarisoa, who sheltered in a gym with his family of 10, told AFP.

In northern and central Mozambique, Ana destroyed 10,000 homes, dozens of schools and hospitals, and downed power lines.

Mozambique's weather service expects another storm to form over the Indian Ocean in the coming days. Up to six tropical cyclones are expected before the rainy season ends in March.

In neighbouring Malawi, the government declared a state of natural disaster.

Most of the country lost electricity early in the week, after flood waters hit generating stations. Power was restored by Thursday in parts of the country, but parts of the electric grid were destroyed.

"Our priority now is restoring power to health establishments, water treatment distribution systems, and schools," the national power utility said in a statement.

Southern Africa, and especially Mozambique, has suffered repeated destructive storms in recent years.

Related Topics

India Africa Dead Weather Storm Electricity Flood Water Antananarivo Zimbabwe Malawi Mozambique Madagascar March Family From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Heads of German Companies Plan to Hold Online Meet ..

Heads of German Companies Plan to Hold Online Meeting With Putin on March 3 - Re ..

18 seconds ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements at Judicial Comp ..

DPO reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex

21 seconds ago
 Minimum wage in focus as Portugal heads to polls

Minimum wage in focus as Portugal heads to polls

22 seconds ago
 UK Government Allocates $134 Million For Building ..

UK Government Allocates $134 Million For Building New Nuclear Power in Suffolk - ..

24 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play openin ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play opening match today

27 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh forms committee to inquire ..

CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh forms committee to inquire into incident took place duri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>