70 Freed And 'deported' Palestinian Prisoners Reach Egypt: State-linked Media
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Seventy Palestinian prisoners arrived aboard buses in Egypt Saturday after being released from Israel as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, state-linked Egyptian media reported.
Al-Qahera news, which is linked to state intelligence, said the prisoners were those "deported" by Israel, adding they would be transferred to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.
According to a list previously made public by Israeli authorities, more than 230 Palestinian prisoners to be released under the deal are serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israelis, and will be permanently expelled from the Palestinian territories upon their release.
Broadcasted footage on Saturday showed some of the prisoners, wearing grey tracksuits, disembarking from two buses on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza.
After transiting in Egypt, the deported prisoners "will choose either Algeria, Turkey or Tunisia" to reside, Amin Shuman, head of the Palestinian prisoners' affairs committee, told AFP.
"It's an indescribable feeling," one of those released told Al-Qahera News, smiling and waving from the window of the bus.
The prisoners transferred from the Ktziot prison in Israel's Negev desert into Egypt are part of a group of 200 prisoners released Saturday in exchange for four Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza.
Recent Stories
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
More Stories From World
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck6 minutes ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems6 minutes ago
-
70 freed and 'deported' Palestinian prisoners reach Egypt: state-linked media6 minutes ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck46 minutes ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open56 minutes ago
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth1 hour ago
-
'Best honeymoon ever': Keys hails reluctant husband-coach after Slam win1 hour ago
-
Seoul court rejects second request to extend Yoon detention1 hour ago
-
S. African peacekeepers killed as fighting rages in DRC1 hour ago
-
3 South African soldiers killed, 18 injured in DR Congo: sources1 hour ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck1 hour ago
-
Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'1 hour ago