TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 (the new coronavirus) on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, according to Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.

The minister said during a Sunday program on NHK that the total number of coronavirus infected people on board the ship now stands at 355.

The US embassy in Japan announced earlier that it was planning to start evacuating US citizens off the ship on Sunday evening local time.