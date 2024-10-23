70% Of Cuba's Population Has Power Back After Blackout
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Seventy percent of Cuba's population has power again as the island recovers from a nationwide blackout and a hurricane that left seven people dead, the government said Tuesday.
The lights went out across the Communist-run country on Friday after the collapse of the island's largest power plant crippled the entire power grid.
"This morning, 70.89 percent of customers in Cuba have power," the energy ministry said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that it was working to restore service to more people.
"It was about time. I've been sleeping badly for several days, without a fan," Magalis Manzano, an 81-year-old resident of Havana, told AFP.
The situation was complicated by the passage of Hurricane Oscar, which struck Cuba on Sunday as a Category 1 storm.
At least seven people have died as a result of the hurricane, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Tuesday, one more than
