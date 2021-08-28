UrduPoint.com

7,000 More Residents Evacuated Due To Wildfires In California

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) said on Saturday currently 42,100 residents were evacuated due to wildfires across California, 7,000 more people than 24 hours ago

Over 6,000 of the people evacuated on Thursday came from Calaveras County, where a wildfire dubbed Airola Fire burned about 700 acres (2.

8 square kilometers) and threatened many communities.

As of Friday morning, most of the evacuation orders triggered by the Airola Fire were downgraded to evacuation warnings, but many parts of Calaveras County and its surrounding area were still inundated with smoky conditions and limited visibility.

Meanwhile, more people could be evacuated in Kern County due to the French Fire, which had forced 3,600 residents to flee from their homes.

