UrduPoint.com

7,000 People Die Annually In Laos From Smoking-related Illnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

7,000 people die annually in Laos from smoking-related illnesses

About 7,000 people die annually in Laos, or 19 people per day, from smoking-related illnesses, including non-smokers who succumb after years of breathing second-hand smoke

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :About 7,000 people die annually in Laos, or 19 people per day, from smoking-related illnesses, including non-smokers who succumb after years of breathing second-hand smoke.

A total of 428 million U.S. Dollars has been spent on the treatment of people suffering from such illnesses, accounting for 2.24 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Lao Economic Daily on Thursday quoted Lao Minister of Health, Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, as saying at an event marking the global and national No Tobacco Day in Vientiane on Monday that the number of smokers aged above 15 in the Southeast Asian country has risen from 25.5 percent in 2012 to nearly 28 percent in 2015 of the population.

"The environment is affected by deforestation for tobacco plantations and the use of chemical fertilizers and herbicides, while tobacco processing for cigarettes requires tons of firewood, which also affects the forests," said Bounfeng.

According to a national survey conducted in 2016 among youngsters aged 13 to 15, 10.7 percent of boys and 2.1 percent of girls smoked cigarettes, while 5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, smoked e-cigarettes.

Bounfeng called on smokers to reduce or quit smoking in order to prevent themselves and people around them from being affected by second-hand smoke and smoking-related health issues such as heart disease, cancer and lung problems.

To control smoking, the government imposed heavy fines on tobacco rule violators in 2019, while both producers and importers of tobacco products can be penalized with large fines and additional measures if the tobacco packages fail to carry the required instructions and health warnings.

Tobacco products sold without instructions or health warnings will be confiscated and destroyed, according to the Lao Economic Daily report.

Related Topics

Vientiane Laos 2016 2015 2019 Cancer Event From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Four held for using fake finger prints in SIMs act ..

Four held for using fake finger prints in SIMs activation

22 seconds ago
 Six-day ultimatum reflects Imran's grief for his ' ..

Six-day ultimatum reflects Imran's grief for his 'failed politics': Marriyum

24 seconds ago
 IGP Punjab takes notice of young girl's rape

IGP Punjab takes notice of young girl's rape

25 seconds ago
 Bangladesh top order stumbles after Mathews, Chand ..

Bangladesh top order stumbles after Mathews, Chandimal hit tons

26 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs.100 to Rs.143,300 per t ..

Gold prices increase by Rs.100 to Rs.143,300 per tola

31 seconds ago
 Dummar inaugurates Ziarat to Sanjavi Road, Power f ..

Dummar inaugurates Ziarat to Sanjavi Road, Power feeder in Zindara

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.