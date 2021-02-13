UrduPoint.com
7.1-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Japan's Fukushima, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:49 PM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck off Japan's northeastern Fukushima Prefecture late Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA)

The temblor occurred at around 11:08 p.m. local time (1408 GMT), with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake logged Upper 6 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The quake was also felt in the capital Tokyo where an intensity scale of 4 was logged, with many reporting that their houses and furniture underwent strong shaking and some saying they felt dizzy because of the quake.

Following the powerful earthquake, the Japanese government set up a task force at the prime minister's office. So far no abnormality has been found at Japan Atomic Power Co.'s inactive Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in the village of Tokai in Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the operator.

