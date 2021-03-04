Indian vets have extracted 71 kilograms (156.5 pounds) of plastic, nails and other garbage from a cow, but both the animal and her baby died

Faridabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian vets have extracted 71 kilograms (156.5 Pounds) of plastic, nails and other garbage from a cow, but both the animal and her baby died.

The case has highlighted the country's twin problems of pollution and stray cattle.

An estimated five million cows roam India's cities, with many gorging on the vast amounts of plastic litter on the streets.

This cow was rescued after a road accident in late February by the People For Animals Trust Faridabad.

A vet soon noticed the pregnant bovine was struggling.

In a four-hour operation on February 21, vets found nails, plastic, marbles and other garbage in its stomach, said trust president Ravi Dubay.

They also attempted a premature delivery.

"The baby did not have enough space to grow in her mother's belly so she died," Dubay told AFP.

Three days later, the cow also died.

"In my 13 years of experience, this is the most garbage we have taken from a cow... we had to use muscle power to get it all out," Dubay said.

Previous surgeries done by the organisation based in the northern Indian state of Haryana have found up to 50 kilograms of waste in cows' stomachs.

"The cow is very sacred for us, but no-one cares for their life. In every corner in every city they eat the waste," Dubay added.