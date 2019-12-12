72 arrested for bootlegging alcohol

(@imziishan)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 72 people were arrested by Turkish police in anti-counterfeit alcohol operations in Turkey, police said on Thursday.

Turkish police carried out simultaneous operations across 147 locations in Istanbul, Adana, Izmir, Hatay, Kirklareli, Tekirdag, Sanliurfa, Nigde and Aksaray.

Security forces seized over 200 tons of counterfeit alcohol during the operations. Police is on the lookout for 35 more suspects.

Turkish police increase operations and inspections around New Year's eve to prevent health hazards due to consumption of counterfeit alcohol.

According to data from Turkey's Interior Ministry, police and gendarmerie forces seized nearly 700,000 bottles and 1.5 million liters (nearly 400,000 gallons) of bootleg liquor.