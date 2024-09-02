Open Menu

72 Countries Register To Take Part In 14th Iran Int’l FICTS Festival: Official

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

72 countries register to take part in 14th Iran Int’l FICTS Festival: Official

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Dozens of countries have registered to take part in the 14th Iran International FICTS Festival, an event aimed at promoting the values of sport through images.

Secretary of the festival Mojtaba Alavi said on Sunday that they have received more than 620 films from Iran and 72 other countries, which have registered to take part in the event set to be held this month.

FICTS, the International Federation of sports Films, is headquartered in Italy’s city of Milan. Founded in 1983, FICTS has 130 member states and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Iran International FICTS Festival is the exclusive representative of the FICTS, is one of its 16 global bases.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Iran Milan Italy Sunday International Olympic Committee Event From

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From World