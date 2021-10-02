7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CENC

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands at 2:29 p.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 21.10 degrees south latitude and 174.95 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 530 km, said the CENC