7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Peru, Eight Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:56 PM

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Peru early Friday, injuring eight people and prompting brief tsunami fears

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Peru early Friday, injuring eight people and prompting brief tsunami fears.

The United States Geological Survey said the tremor hit 8.8 kilometres (5.5 miles) from the southern region of Atiquipa.

The quake was felt in Lima and a large part of the southern and central coast of Peru.

The earthquake left eight people injured, the Peruvian health ministry wrote on X.

The mayor of southern Yauca, Juan Aranguren, told local media that walls came down in his town.

A major highway running through the area also suffered cracks, he said.

"The children were crying, the earthquake was felt strongly," said a villager from the area.

Speaking to RPP radio, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen: "I want to convey calm. The earthquake has passed, we are making the first evaluations, and so far there are no fatalities."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had earlier said "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," but later said the threat had passed.

Peru, with some 33 million inhabitants, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.

Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable quakes every year.

