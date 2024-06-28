7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Peru, Eight Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:56 PM
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Peru early Friday, injuring eight people and prompting brief tsunami fears
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Peru early Friday, injuring eight people and prompting brief tsunami fears.
The United States Geological Survey said the tremor hit 8.8 kilometres (5.5 miles) from the southern region of Atiquipa.
The quake was felt in Lima and a large part of the southern and central coast of Peru.
The earthquake left eight people injured, the Peruvian health ministry wrote on X.
The mayor of southern Yauca, Juan Aranguren, told local media that walls came down in his town.
A major highway running through the area also suffered cracks, he said.
"The children were crying, the earthquake was felt strongly," said a villager from the area.
Speaking to RPP radio, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen: "I want to convey calm. The earthquake has passed, we are making the first evaluations, and so far there are no fatalities."
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had earlier said "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," but later said the threat had passed.
Peru, with some 33 million inhabitants, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.
Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable quakes every year.
Recent Stories
24th Arab radio, television festival commences in Tunis
Price control meeting in Narowal
Court orders registration of case against SHO, IO
Minister chairs meeting to reconstitute BoD for KoFHA
DC, DPO Haripur holds meeting to ensure peaceful Muharram ul Haram
Humid weather to continue; rain likely at isolated places:PMD
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final
IGP orders committee to implement Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022
Inflation data cheers Wall Street
PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas
RCB fined Rs 1.7m for selling substandard food items
Weather to remain dry, hot in KP
More Stories From World
-
Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing24 minutes ago
-
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup24 minutes ago
-
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election59 minutes ago
-
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project59 minutes ago
-
Jordan Bardella: the French far-right's telegenic wunderkind45 minutes ago
-
Beijing willing to promote China-Peru relations to new level: Chinese president45 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 mission returns with nearly two kg of rocks and soil from Moon's far side46 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters celebrate, Biden faithful despair over US presidential debate46 minutes ago
-
Health warnings issued amid sweltering heat in Latvia2 hours ago
-
Be prepared': Millions of Filipinos hold earthquake drill2 hours ago
-
Chinese automaker Geely reports 56-pct revenue growth in Q12 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Chad’s Kanem2 hours ago