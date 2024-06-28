7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Peru, Tsunami Threat Over: USGS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, but a tsunami threat from the tremor has passed.
The USGS said the tremor hit 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district, raising an initial magnitude rating soon after the quake was reported.
The USGS said that strong shaking from the quake would have been felt in areas near the epicenter.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had earlier said "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts" but later said the threat had passed.
"There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," it said.
Peru, with some 33 million inhabitants, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.
Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable quakes every year.
