7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Peru, Tsunami Threat Over: USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, but a tsunami threat from the tremor has passed.

The USGS said the tremor hit 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district.

The quake was felt in Lima and a large part of the southern and central coast of Peru.

The mayor of Yauca, Juan Aranguren, told local media that walls came down in his town.

A major highway running through the area also suffered cracks, he said.

"The children were crying, the earthquake was felt strongly," said a villager from the area.

Speaking to RPP radio, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen: "I want to convey tranquility. The earthquake has passed, we are making the first evaluations, and so far there are no fatalities to lament."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had earlier said "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts" but later said the threat had passed.

Peru, with some 33 million inhabitants, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.

Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable quakes every year.

