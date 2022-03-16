UrduPoint.com

7.3-magnitude Quake Hits East Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 11:23 PM

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted eastern Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted eastern Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.

The quake, which cut power to more than two million households, was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"Calls have been inundating police and ambulances in Fukushima and (neighbouring region) Miyagi," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. "We're doing our best to assess the extent of the damage." Japan's nuclear authority said no abnormalities were detected at the stricken Fukushima plant that went into meltdown in 2011 when a huge 9.0-magnitude quake hit off the eastern coast, triggering a deadly tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Shortly after Wednesday's quake hit at 11:36 pm (1436 GMT) an advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre was issued for the coasts of Fukushima and Miyagi.

A 20 centimetre tsunami wave was recorded in the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi, according to public broadcaster NHK.

TV footage showed some structural damage in the northeast, including the collapse of a stone wall of Aoba castle in Sendai city.

An official in the emergency department of the local government of Ishinomaki told AFP he had been woken by "extremely violent shaking".

"I heard the ground rumbling. Rather than feeling scared, I immediately remembered the Great East Japan Earthquake," he said, referring to the 2011 disaster.

A Shinkansen bullet train was derailed north of Fukushima city, train company JR East said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Matsuno said an emergency government taskforce had been set up and warned residents of possible strong aftershocks over the next week.

"Major aftershocks often happen a couple of days after the first quake, so please stay away from any collapsed buildings.

.. and other high-risk places," he said.

Multiple smaller jolts hit the region in the hours immediately after the quake.

Around two million households were left without power in the central Kanto region, including 700,000 in Tokyo, electricity provider TEPCO said, but power was being gradually restored in the capital and elsewhere.

In the northeast, 156,000 households lost power, regional energy company Tohoku Electric Power said.

Evacuation orders were issued in some northeastern towns, NHK reported, with Rifu town in Miyagi opening shelters in its official buildings.

- Ring of fire - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the government was gathering information on the situation.

"We will commit ourselves to gathering information, do our best to rescue those affected by the (quake) and communicate information appropriately," he said.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

But it remains haunted by the memory of the 2011 undersea quake in northeastern Japan that triggered a deadly tsunami and unleashed the Fukushima nuclear accident.

A minute's silence was held last Friday, the anniversary of the disaster, to remember the some 18,500 people left dead or missing in the tsunami.

Around the stricken Fukushima plant, extensive decontamination has been carried out, and this year five former residents of Futaba, the region's last uninhabited town, returned to live there on a trial basis.

Around 12 percent of Fukushima was once declared unsafe but no-go zones now cover just 2.4 percent of the prefecture, although populations in many towns remain far lower than before.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Tsunami Fire Earthquake Prime Minister Police Electricity Nuclear Company Fukushima Sendai Tokyo Japan From Government Best Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

2 minutes ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

2 minutes ago
 Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran r ..

Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran release

4 minutes ago
 Iran says 'two issues' remain with US to restore n ..

Iran says 'two issues' remain with US to restore nuclear deal

4 minutes ago
 Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukrain ..

Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukraine hopes

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI welcomes RCCI for joining BMP group

FPCCI welcomes RCCI for joining BMP group

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>