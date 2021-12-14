UrduPoint.com

7.3-magnitude Quake Hits Flores Sea: CENC

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:25 PM

7.3-magnitude quake hits Flores Sea: CENC

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Flores Sea at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Flores Sea at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 80 km, was monitored at 7.6 degrees south latitude and 122.2 degrees east longitude, the center said.

