7.3-magnitude quake hits Flores Sea: CENC

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Flores Sea at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 80 km, was monitored at 7.6 degrees south latitude and 122.2 degrees east longitude, the center said.