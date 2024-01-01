Open Menu

7.4-magnitude Quake Hits Waters Off Japan's Honshu Island: CENC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

7.4-magnitude quake hits waters off Japan's Honshu island: CENC

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) -- A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off the west coast of Japan's Honshu island at 3:10 p.m. Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 30 km, was monitored at 37.50 degrees north latitude and 137.20 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

More Stories From World