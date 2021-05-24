UrduPoint.com
74th World Health Assembly Begins On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

74th World Health Assembly Begins on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) will begin the 74th annual World Health Assembly on Monday under the theme "Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world."

The Geneva-hosted event will last for just over a week and end on June 1. The WHO's main governing body will be meeting virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The agenda includes over 70 items related to health, mainly COVID-19, but also mental health, noncommunicable diseases, health workforce and patient safety, as well as violence against women, girls and children. Their discussion will shape the WHO's priorities and policies for the next year.

Delegations of the 194 member states will also discuss the organization's 2022-2023 budget, WHO results framework, and health-related issues within the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

