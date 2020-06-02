75 Members of Serbian Guards Brigade to Take Part in Victory Parade in Moscow - Diplomat

Seventy-five members of the Serbian Guards Brigade will participate in the parade in Moscow on June 24, marking the 75th anniversary of the World War Ii victory, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Seventy-five members of the Serbian Guards Brigade will participate in the parade in Moscow on June 24, marking the 75th anniversary of the World War Ii victory, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It is a great honor for the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in the Russian Federation and the Serbian public that the President of Serbia, Mr. Alexander Vucic, has received an invitation and will participate in the Military Victory Parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. We are also very pleased that 75 soldiers and officers of the Guards Brigade of the Serbian Armed Forces will participate in the parade," the diplomat said.