UrduPoint.com

750 Killed In North Ethiopia In Second Half 2021: Rights Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 03:08 PM

750 killed in north Ethiopia in second half 2021: rights body

At least 750 civilians were killed or executed in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions in the second half of 2021, the country's rights body said in a report published Friday that catalogued widespread abuses, including torture and gang rape

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 750 civilians were killed or executed in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions in the second half of 2021, the country's rights body said in a report published Friday that catalogued widespread abuses, including torture and gang rape.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said at least 403 civilians died in air raids, drone strikes and heavy artillery fire since Tigrayan rebels fighting government forces launched an offensive into the neighbouring regions of northern Ethiopia in July last year.

At least 346 civilians lost their lives in extra-judicial killings carried out by the warning parties, mainly Tigrayan rebels but also goverment forces and their allies, the EHRC added.

It also accused Tigrayan rebels of widespread abuses such as gang rape, torture, looting and the destruction of public facilities such as hospitals and schools in the two regions that border Tigray.

"Tigray forces engaged in abductions and enforced disappearances in a manner that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the report said.

The conflict in the north erupted in November 2020 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent forces into Tigray to topple the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a move he said came in response to the rebel group's attacks on army camps.

The war has spread to neighbouring regions, killed thousands of people and, according to the UN and the United States, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Prime Minister Army United Nations Died Ethiopia United States May July November Border 2020 Government

Recent Stories

PM terms induction of J-10 C fighter jets to defen ..

PM terms induction of J-10 C fighter jets to defense system as major addition

7 minutes ago
 Plastic Ban Enforcement team fines 37 shops for vi ..

Plastic Ban Enforcement team fines 37 shops for violating restriction

35 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to recruit school leaders in merge ..

KP Govt decides to recruit school leaders in merged tribal districts

38 seconds ago
 Shibli Faraz inaugurates Integrated Physical Ocean ..

Shibli Faraz inaugurates Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory

7 minutes ago
 DC for stern action against quacks, medical stores ..

DC for stern action against quacks, medical stores

7 minutes ago
 President urges Swat youth to invest in tourism, h ..

President urges Swat youth to invest in tourism, hospitality sectors

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>