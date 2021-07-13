UrduPoint.com
757 Arrested, 10 Dead In S. Africa After Violent Protests

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:36 PM

757 arrested, 10 dead in S. Africa after violent protests

A total of 10 people have died while 757 have been arrested following violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province, said South African Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 10 people have died while 757 have been arrested following violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province, said South African Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday.

Cele made the remarks while briefing the media on how the the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) intend to contain the protests.

"Our latest reports indicate that a total of 757 people have been arrested. In KwaZulu-Natal a total of 304 and in Gauteng 453 were arrested," he said.

"The total number of fatalities that has been reported is 10, with four in KZN and six in GP," said Cele, adding that "furthermore, four police officers were injured while responding to these violent protests and are recovering well.

" Cele called on the people to respect the law, warning that those inciting violence would be arrested.

"We also issue a stern warning to those circulating inflammatory messages on various social media platforms which are aimed at inciting violence and disregard of the law. As the Cluster we are monitoring all social media platforms and we are tracking those who are sharing false information and calling for civil disobedience," he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the violence is criminal.The NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the NPA will uphold the rule of law by ensuring that justice is delivered without fear, favor or prejudice.

