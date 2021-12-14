7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 jolted 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia, at 03:20:26 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

The epicenter, with a depth of 75.9 km, was initially determined to be at 7.758 degrees south latitude and 122.313 degrees east longitude.