7.6-magnitude Quake Hits 95 Km North Of Maumere, Indonesia: USGS
Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:25 PM
HONG KONG, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 jolted 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia, at 03:20:26 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 75.9 km, was initially determined to be at 7.758 degrees south latitude and 122.313 degrees east longitude.