760,000 affected by South Sudan floods: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Flooding from six months of torrential rain in South Sudan has affected 760,000 people, the UN's emergency-response agency said Wednesday, as it appealed for funds

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Flooding from six months of torrential rain in South Sudan has affected 760,000 people, the UN's emergency-response agency said Wednesday, as it appealed for funds.

Eight out of South Sudan's 10 states have now been hit by flooding, affecting access to healthcare and other services, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a briefing note.

Aid efforts have been disrupted by fighting between rival ethnic groups in the south of the country, and people have sought refuge in neighbouring Uganda.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR last month described the floods as the worst seen in some areas since 1962, blaming the downpours on climate change.

Three consecutive years of floods have eroded people's ability to cope with the devastation, it warned.

OCHA in September said it had only received 54 percent of the $1.7 billion (1.4 billion Euros) of the money it needs to help victims.

"Additional funding, logistic support to transport supplies and support to repair dykes to prevent further flooding, are urgently needed," it said Wednesday.