766 Industrial Zones Established In Uzbekistan As Of Jan. 1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Amidst sweeping national reforms, Uzbekistan has established 766 industrial zones as of Jan. 1, the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade told Xinhua Saturday.
"Uzbekistan is confidently and gradually developing industrial zones," the ministry said, adding that the results will exceed expectations and contribute to achieving strategic goals for the phased economic development of the country.
Enterprises located in industrial zones manufactured products totaling 53.
4 trillion soums (4.3 billion U.S. Dollars) and exported 972 million dollars' worth of goods in 2023, according to data.
Meanwhile, in 2023, 20,700 jobs were created in industrial zones against the estimated 27,700 posts this year.
"In recent years, Uzbekistan has been implementing several consistent, irreversible reforms aimed at creating an attractive business environment for domestic and foreign investors," said the ministry. \
