Open Menu

766 Industrial Zones Established In Uzbekistan As Of Jan. 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

766 industrial zones established in Uzbekistan as of Jan. 1

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Amidst sweeping national reforms, Uzbekistan has established 766 industrial zones as of Jan. 1, the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade told Xinhua Saturday.

"Uzbekistan is confidently and gradually developing industrial zones," the ministry said, adding that the results will exceed expectations and contribute to achieving strategic goals for the phased economic development of the country.

Enterprises located in industrial zones manufactured products totaling 53.

4 trillion soums (4.3 billion U.S. Dollars) and exported 972 million dollars' worth of goods in 2023, according to data.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 20,700 jobs were created in industrial zones against the estimated 27,700 posts this year.

"In recent years, Uzbekistan has been implementing several consistent, irreversible reforms aimed at creating an attractive business environment for domestic and foreign investors," said the ministry. \

Related Topics

Business Uzbekistan Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

5 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

15 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

19 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

19 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

21 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

22 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

23 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

24 hours ago

More Stories From World