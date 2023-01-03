UrduPoint.com

7.75M Birds Culled As Japan Reports Record Bird Flu Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:38 PM

7.75M birds culled as Japan reports record bird flu cases

Apan has reported record-high cases of bird flu across 23 provinces, with authorities culling around 7.75 million birds until Tuesday this season, officials said

ISTANBUL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Japan has reported record-high cases of bird flu across 23 provinces, with authorities culling around 7.75 million birds until Tuesday this season, officials said.

The country's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said the bird flu cases have risen to 54 after new infections were recorded in Chiba and Fukuoka provinces.

This is the highest number of bird flu cases this season, which have reportedly spread due to migratory birds.

Earlier, Japan had reported 52 cases of bird flu in 18 provinces between November 2020 and March 2021.

It had led to the "culling of roughly 9.9 million chickens, an all-time high," Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

"There is no possibility of people contracting bird flu from eating chicken or eggs," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Japan reported record 7,688 deaths due to COVID-19 in December, higher than recorded last time in August last year when 7,329 people died of the infection, first reported in December 2019.

Japan has recorded 29.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 until Monday evening, including 57,944 deaths.

Related Topics

Agriculture Died Fukuoka Japan March August November December 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Aj ..

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Ajaz cruised NZ to 449

3 minutes ago
 Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment ..

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should comp ..

9 minutes ago
 PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by ..

Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by Ukraine strike

9 minutes ago
 Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.