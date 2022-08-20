UrduPoint.com

79 Killed In Sudan Floods Since June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

At least 79 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Sudan since June, according to a local official on Saturday

KHARTOUM,, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 79 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Sudan since June, according to a local official on Saturday.

Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, a spokesman of Sudan's National Council for Civil Defense, said dozens of homes were damaged by the floods.

"Most Sudan's 18 states have been affected by the heavy rains, except Khartoum," he told Anadolu Agency.

On Sunday, the UN said nearly 136,000 Sudanese people have been affected by the floods and heavy rains in the country since June.

The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ?ooding observed between August and September.

Related Topics

United Nations Khartoum Sudan June August September Sunday Rains

