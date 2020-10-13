UrduPoint.com
7th Round Of China-India Military Commanders' Talks Held: Chinese Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:12 PM

7th round of China-India military commanders' talks held: Chinese Defense Ministry

The 7th round of senior commander level meeting of China and India was held in Chushul, Chinese Defense Ministry's Spokesperson Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang announced on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The 7th round of senior commander level meeting of China and India was held in Chushul, Chinese Defense Ministry's Spokesperson Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang announced on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, he said that the meeting was positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other's positions.

The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

Ren said that both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrived at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas, he added.

Prior to this meeting, militaries of the two countries held sixth round of commander level talks aimed at easing the current situation on the border areas.

It may be mentioned that the Chinese and Indian soldiers recently engaged in the most serious border clashes since they fought a war in 1962, leaving as many as 20 Indian soldiers dead during the fight in June.

China held India responsible for the incident, calling the actions by Indian border troops "infringing and provocative." The disputed border covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.

