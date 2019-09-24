8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Algeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least eight infants were killed Tuesday when a maternity section was hit by fire in a hospital located in the province of El Oued, 800 km southeast of the capital city Algiers

ALGERIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :At least eight infants were killed Tuesday when a maternity section was hit by fire in a hospital located in the province of El Oued, 800 km southeast of the capital city Algiers.

Farouk Achour, an official at the firefighting department, told the state television channel of ENTV that the fire occurred at around 4 a.m.

local time, as five babies died from burns, while three others died from inhaling smoke, adding that 76 people, including 11 infants, were rescued.

He said that the preliminary information showed that the fire was sparked due to a defective anti-mosquito device.

Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui extended condolences to the families of the victims and ordered to open an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of this tragic incident, ENTV said.

The source added that Health Minister Mohamed Miroaui rushed to El Oued to follow up the situation.