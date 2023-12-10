8 charred to death after car-truck collision in India

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Eight members of a family have been charred to death after a car carrying them caught fire following a head-on collision with a truck in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night near Bhojipura in Bareilly district, about 276 km north of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

"A tragic accident occurred on the highway near Bhojipura where a car collided with a truck and got dragged. It immediately caught fire, trapping people inside it. The car was locked, and the people lost their lives after getting engulfed in flames. The deceased include seven adults and one child," Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, a senior police official, told media.