8 Dead, 15 Injured In North China Market Fire: Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

8 dead, 15 injured in north China market fire: local authorities

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A fire at a vegetable market in north China killed eight people and injured 15 on Saturday, local authorities reported.

"The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently not in life-threatening danger," the Qiaoxi District People's Government said after the blaze in Zhangjiakou city, northwest of Beijing.

The fire at the Liguang market broke out at around 8:40 a.m. (0040 GMT) and was extinguished after 10:00 a.m., the district government said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Deadly fires are relatively common in China due to lax building codes and an often slipshod approach to workplace safety.

