8 die, 18 injured in coal mine accident in Serbia

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :At least eight miners died and 18 others got injured on Friday at the Soko coal mine near the southeastern Serbian city of Sokobanja, after methane suddenly penetrated the mining shaft, the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy confirmed in a press release.

The mining accident took place inside the underground mining shaft at around 4 a.m. during regular coal exploitation, said Sasa Spasic, director of the Resavica, a public mining company which owns the Soko mine.

There was a collapse of coal in the excavation chamber VE 3/1 and a sudden penetration of methane into the working space, Spasic was quoted as saying by the press release.

Drago Milinkovic, the director of the Soko mine, said "the security measures we are taking in the mine are at the highest level, but this time there was a sudden release of methane and there was nothing we could do".

The ministry noted that the remaining miners who were trapped inside the shaft were rescued and provided with medical assistance.

"No one can repay them enough for all the hard days and nights they worked for the good of us all, but we will do everything we can to provide all the necessary help to their closest and injured colleagues in these most difficult moments," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a letter sent to the families of the victims following the accident, "and I wish them a speedy recovery."Local media reported that the Soko coal mine has represented a dangerous place due to the frequent methane explosions, 15 people died in a methane explosion in 1974, while 29 lost their lives in a 1998 explosion.