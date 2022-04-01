UrduPoint.com

8 Die, 18 Injured In Coal Mine Accident In Serbia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

8 die, 18 injured in coal mine accident in Serbia

At least eight miners died and 18 others got injured on Friday at the Soko coal mine near the southeastern Serbian city of Sokobanja, after methane suddenly penetrated the mining shaft, the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy confirmed in a press release

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :At least eight miners died and 18 others got injured on Friday at the Soko coal mine near the southeastern Serbian city of Sokobanja, after methane suddenly penetrated the mining shaft, the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy confirmed in a press release.

The mining accident took place inside the underground mining shaft at around 4 a.m. during regular coal exploitation, said Sasa Spasic, director of the Resavica, a public mining company which owns the Soko mine.

There was a collapse of coal in the excavation chamber VE 3/1 and a sudden penetration of methane into the working space, Spasic was quoted as saying by the press release.

Drago Milinkovic, the director of the Soko mine, said "the security measures we are taking in the mine are at the highest level, but this time there was a sudden release of methane and there was nothing we could do".

The ministry noted that the remaining miners who were trapped inside the shaft were rescued and provided with medical assistance.

"No one can repay them enough for all the hard days and nights they worked for the good of us all, but we will do everything we can to provide all the necessary help to their closest and injured colleagues in these most difficult moments," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a letter sent to the families of the victims following the accident, "and I wish them a speedy recovery."Local media reported that the Soko coal mine has represented a dangerous place due to the frequent methane explosions, 15 people died in a methane explosion in 1974, while 29 lost their lives in a 1998 explosion.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Company Died Chamber Media All

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

2 hours ago
 Chinese FM meets with Uzbek deputy PM on bilateral ..

Chinese FM meets with Uzbek deputy PM on bilateral ties

33 seconds ago
 Jamal Karate Academy wins District Khyber Karate C ..

Jamal Karate Academy wins District Khyber Karate Championship

36 seconds ago
 PTI fulfills promise of power devolution to grassr ..

PTI fulfills promise of power devolution to grassroots level: Governor

37 seconds ago
 Canadian agency detects bird flu in another farm

Canadian agency detects bird flu in another farm

39 seconds ago
 About 40 People, Journalists Hurt in Sri Lanka Rio ..

About 40 People, Journalists Hurt in Sri Lanka Riots - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.