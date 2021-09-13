UrduPoint.com

8 Die In Road Mishap In South India

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:32 PM

8 die in road mishap in south India

At least eight persons, including two women and two children, died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in India's southern state of Karnataka, a local cop confirmed on Monday

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:At least eight persons, including two women and two children, died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in India's southern state of Karnataka, a local cop confirmed on Monday.

The road mishap occurred in the state's Chintamani area on Sunday evening, added the cop.

The victims were labourers who were on their way to the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh when their vehicle met with the accident.

The injured were admitted to a local government hospital. The death toll was feared to rise as some of the victims were injured seriously.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Road Vehicle Died Colombian Peso Women Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

German shares record small gains at start of tradi ..

German shares record small gains at start of trading on Monday

4 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill 12 in attack on Nigeria military base ..

Gunmen kill 12 in attack on Nigeria military base in northwest: security sources ..

4 minutes ago
 Shops sealed, fine imposed on profiteering

Shops sealed, fine imposed on profiteering

4 minutes ago
 CM for timely completion of KICHCH

CM for timely completion of KICHCH

4 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear W ..

Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of M ..

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of Month for August

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.