UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed, 1 Injured In Coal Mine Gas Outburst In Guizhou

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:57 PM

8 killed, 1 injured in coal mine gas outburst in Guizhou

Eight people have been found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight people have been found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Search and rescue efforts have concluded as of 3:27 p.

m. Tuesday, and the injured is receiving treatment.

The accident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County located in the city of Bijie.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead China April Gas P

Recent Stories

Kremlin Confirms Fate of ISS, Russian Segment Was ..

42 seconds ago

US Will Not Let Nord Stream 2 Get in Way of Relati ..

43 seconds ago

Fire breaks out in MHNP area of Sinhari Village

46 seconds ago

South China province mobilizes drought relief effo ..

48 seconds ago

Indian troops arrest seven youth in IIOJK

7 minutes ago

UK Coroner in Amesbury Poisoning Case to Study Pos ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.