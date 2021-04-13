8 killed, 1 injured in coal mine gas outburst in Guizhou

(@FahadShabbir)

Eight people have been found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province

Search and rescue efforts have concluded as of 3:27 p.

m. Tuesday, and the injured is receiving treatment.

The accident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County located in the city of Bijie.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.