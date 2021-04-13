8 Killed, 1 Injured In Coal Mine Gas Outburst In Guizhou
Eight people have been found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province
Search and rescue efforts have concluded as of 3:27 p.
m. Tuesday, and the injured is receiving treatment.
The accident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County located in the city of Bijie.
An investigation into the accident is currently underway.