UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed In DR Congo's Beni, Residents Burn Town Hall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:10 PM

8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congo's volatile city of Beni in the latest militant attack and angry residents torched the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congo's volatile city of Beni in the latest militant attack and angry residents torched the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said.

An army spokesman confirmed the latest casualties. There have been a string of rallies against local forces and UN peacekeepers in Beni for failing to stop attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations Died Beni Congo

Recent Stories

‘Payments are coming to national kitty,’ says ..

5 minutes ago

13 arrested over water theft, gas refilling in Sar ..

1 minute ago

New York Governor Orders Police to Increase Patrol ..

1 minute ago

3 persons killed on property dispute in Peshawar

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to auct ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) moved seeking disqualific ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.