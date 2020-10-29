UrduPoint.com
8 More USFK-affiliated Individuals In S. Korea Test Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:44 PM

Four more U.S. soldiers and four other U.S. military-affiliated individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Four more U.S. soldiers and four other U.S. military-affiliated individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that eight USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Oct. 23 and 27.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Oct. 25 and 27. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Two contractors and two dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Oct. 23 and 27.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 259, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus spread. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 125 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 26,271.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for two straight days due to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

