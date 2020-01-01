- Home
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:45 PM
The Taliban militants have attacked a police checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, leaving eight people killed and three others injured, the Balkh police chief, Ajmal Fayez, told Sputnik on Wednesday
Fayez said that a group of Taliban insurgents attacked and seized control of a police checkpoint on the Mazari Sharif � Sheberghan highway for a short period of time overnight Tuesday and were soon repelled from the area.
According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack.
The Taliban have not yet responded to the incident.