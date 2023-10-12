8 wounded as truck rushes to sidewalk in S. Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) -- Eight people were wounded in South Korea on Thursday as a truck rushed to a sidewalk, according to Yonhap news agency.

The 1-ton truck rammed itself into the pavement near the entrance of a traditional market in Seongnam, about 20 km south of the capital Seoul, at around 12:15 p.

m. local time (0315 GMT).

The truck driver and seven other pedestrians were injured, with three of them seriously wounded, but no one suffered a life-threatening injury.