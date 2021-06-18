UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel Trying To Reach UK

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

80 migrants rescued in English Channel trying to reach UK

Three boats carrying a total of 80 migrants hoping to reach Britain were rescued Friday after their makeshift vessels ran into trouble, France's regional maritime authority said

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Three boats carrying a total of 80 migrants hoping to reach Britain were rescued Friday after their makeshift vessels ran into trouble, France's regional maritime authority said.

The first two boats, with 42 people aboard, were located off the coast near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer after they contacted the CROSS rescue coordination centre.

A third boat issued a call for help near Dunkirk, and its 38 passengers were brought back to Calais.

The number of Channel crossing attempts by migrants has surged over the past two years, despite the risks of heavy shipping traffic and strong currents.

Earlier this month French police tore down a new camp housing hundreds of people, mostly young men, outside Calais, which has long been a magnet due to its busy ferry port and the Eurotunnel.

Related Topics

Police France Traffic Young Calais Housing

Recent Stories

KP Govt allocates 300% high budget for Sports,Tour ..

15 seconds ago

Newest Boeing 737 MAX to make first test flight

17 seconds ago

EU, Pakistan agree to enhance trade, investment by ..

21 seconds ago

UN Envoy for Myanmar Urges Security Council to Tak ..

23 seconds ago

One Dead in Flood-Hit Crimea

52 minutes ago

Antonio Guterres, after re-election as UN chief fo ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.