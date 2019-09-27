800 mln trips expected during China's National Day holidayChinese tourists will make nearly 800 million domestic trips and another 7.5 million overseas during the upcoming week-long National Day holiday, said a report released Friday

Ctrip, China's major online travel agency, said in the report that its registered users from over 500 Chinese cities have booked trips to 100 countries and regions online for the holiday starting from Oct. 1.

Chinese made 726 million domestic trips during last year's National Day holiday, a year-on-year increase of 9.43 percent, according to the statistics from China Tourism academy.

The number of orders among tourists in fourth-tier cities and below has expanded by 30 percent, said Alibaba's travel agency Fliggy, whose data also show its inbound trip orders have risen 42 percent, outpacing that of outbound ones.