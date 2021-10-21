80,000-180,000 health workers may have died from Covid by May 2021: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization said Thursday that 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers may have been killed by Covid-19 up to May this year, insisting they should be prioritised for vaccination

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Thursday that 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers may have been killed by Covid-19 up to May this year, insisting they should be prioritised for vaccination.

"A new WHO working paper estimates that between 80,000 to 180,000 health and care workers could have died from Covid-19 in the period between January 2020 to May 2021," the UN health agency said.