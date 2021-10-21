UrduPoint.com

80,000-180,000 Health Workers May Have Died From Covid By May 2021: WHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:28 PM

80,000-180,000 health workers may have died from Covid by May 2021: WHO

The World Health Organization said Thursday that 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers may have been killed by Covid-19 up to May this year, insisting they must be prioritised for vaccination

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Thursday that 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers may have been killed by Covid-19 up to May this year, insisting they must be prioritised for vaccination.

A WHO paper estimated that out of the world's 135 million health staff, "between 80,000 to 180,000 health and care workers could have died from Covid-19 in the period between January 2020 to May 2021".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health care workers needed to be immunised against the disease first, as he slammed the global inequity in the vaccine roll-out.

"Data from 119 countries suggest that on average, two in five health and care workers globally are fully vaccinated. But of course, that average masks huge differences across regions and economic groupings." "In Africa, less than in one in 10 health workers have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, in most high-income countries, more than 80 percent of health workers are fully vaccinated." He added: "We call on all countries to ensure that all health and care workers in every country are prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines, alongside other at-risk groups." Tedros said that more than 10 months on since the first vaccines were approved by the WHO, the fact that millions of health workers still had not been vaccinated was an "indictment" on the countries and companies controlling the global supply of doses.

Annette Kennedy, president of the International Council of Nurses, said the organisation grieved for all health care workers who had lost their lives -- "many needlessly; many we could have saved".

"It's a shocking indictment of governments. It's a shocking indictment of their lack of duty of care to protect health care workers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives," she said.

Kennedy added: "They are now burnt out, they are devastated, they are physically and mentally exhausted. And there is a prediction that 10 percent of them will leave within a very short time."The WHO wants each country to have vaccinated 40 percent of its population by the end of the year, but Tedros said 82 countries were now at risk of missing that target, chiefly through insufficient supply.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4.9 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, while nearly 242 million cases have been registered.

Related Topics

Africa World China Died January May December 2019 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine Joining NATO Not on Table Despite Pentagon ..

Ukraine Joining NATO Not on Table Despite Pentagon Chief's Statement - Experts

11 seconds ago
 Chief Panel fully supports Jam Kamal for wider int ..

Chief Panel fully supports Jam Kamal for wider interest of Balochistan: Ehsan Ah ..

13 seconds ago
 152nd PIEDMC BoD's meeting held

152nd PIEDMC BoD's meeting held

14 seconds ago
 Removing flaws in edu system essential for uniform ..

Removing flaws in edu system essential for uniform curriculum: Dr. Masoom Yasinz ..

20 seconds ago
 No polio case reported in Karachi during a year: C ..

No polio case reported in Karachi during a year: Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues notices in petition ab ..

Islamabad High Court issues notices in petition about NAB Ordinance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.