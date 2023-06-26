Open Menu

80,973 Pilgrims Offered Medical Care In Makkah, Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:37 PM

A total of 80,973 pilgrims have benefited from medical care at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah during the last eight days

MINA, Saudi Arabia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) : A total of 80,973 pilgrims have benefited from medical care at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah during the last eight days.

Pilgrims were also alerted to the dangers of heat stress during Hajj, which is seeing a rise in temperatures that pose a threat to their health.

A data issued by the Ministry of Health here on Monday, the specialized healthcare services include 23 open-heart surgeries, 168 cardiac catheters, 464 dialysis sessions and 41 endoscopies, among others.

The Ministry emphasized that using umbrellas, drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding physical exertion and following health guidelines can help protect pilgrims from heatstroke or heat stress.

Meanwhile, the ministry said hospitals it operates in Arafat are ready to provide all kinds of medical care to pilgrims.

It said Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital, Arafat General Hospital, Namera Hospital and East Arafat Hospital, as well as a field hospital and 46 health centers manned by more than 1,700 personnel specialized in different medical fields, have been equipped with the latest medical devices, technology and supplies.

Similarly, more than 900 beds have been prepared in the four hospitals, fully equipped to receive cases of sunstroke, heat exhaustion and other emergencies, as have the intensive care units.

