81 farm animals fall into frozen river in Mongolia

A total of 81 farm animals fell into the frozen Delgermurun River in northern Mongolia over the weekend, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 )

"A total of 24 sheep and 57 goats fell through into the frozen Delgermurun River on Saturday night.

Local rescuers retrieved the bodies of the animals from the lake on Monday," the NEMA said, warning those who drive and herd on any frozen lake of the risk.

The Delgermurun River is located in the northwestern Khuvsgul province, with the maximum depth of three meters.