82 Killed, 325 Injured In Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay Highway Accidents In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A total of 82 people were killed and 325 injured in 174 traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024, according to a report from the Road Transport Administration Department (RTAD) on Friday.

The number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries on the highway this year increased compared to the same period last year, which recorded 137 accidents, resulting in 77 deaths and 276 injuries, the report said.

The main causes of accidents in Myanmar are vehicle defects, human errors, as well as bad road and weather conditions, while the majority of traffic accidents in the country are caused by reckless driving.

The 587-km Yangon-Mandalay expressway connects the country's commercial city of Yangon and the second-largest city of Mandalay.

More Stories From World